Another hot day expected for the valleys

A stronger marine surge this morning will provide some much needed relief for the coast today. After temperatures soared into the mid to upper 70s, and some hitting 80 across the coastal range mountains, temperatures will tap out into the mid to upper 60s today. Expect cloud cover to stick around for the morning.
We will see another hot and dry day inland for the valleys and basin Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will be flirting with 90 degrees for the valleys. This will be our last hot day of the work week, then temperatures gradually fall off near normal by the end of the week. Much cooler for the weekend as we track a weak disturbance moving in from Alaska.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek