Another Hot Day Wednesday, Cooler Thursday & Friday

Good morning.
High pressure aloft will provide another dry, sunny, and hot day across the Willamette Valley and Basin. Areas of patchy fog throughout the valleys this morning, and the marine layer is back for the coast. Clouds will break up for the coast by mid morning, then a mix of sun expected for the rest of the day.
A couple cooler days ahead Thursday-Saturday as a weak system moves through, then high pressure returns Sunday. Forecast models are becoming confident that a stretch of 90s will make an appearance to end the month of July.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek