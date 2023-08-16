Another Scorcher, Foggy Coast

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
95 to 103 for today, with the warmest temperatures in the
Willamette Valley. It will be a bit cooler for Thursday, with
highs 90 to 95.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Another Scorcher, Foggy Coast

Good Morning. We are rolling into another super hot day with 3 digit highs inland. However, this morning has already started to show some fog and clouds building up along the Coast. This is evidence of our winds shifting to onshore which is the trend for today. This is good news. It will push cooler air into the area by tomorrow and keep the wildfire smoke out. On the topic of smoke, expect haze in the upper atmosphere today but air quality will be much better than yesterday. The long term forecast is for things to start cooling down gradually after today, so more bearable weather is on the way.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

