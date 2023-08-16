Another Scorcher, Foggy Coast

Good Morning. We are rolling into another super hot day with 3 digit highs inland. However, this morning has already started to show some fog and clouds building up along the Coast. This is evidence of our winds shifting to onshore which is the trend for today. This is good news. It will push cooler air into the area by tomorrow and keep the wildfire smoke out. On the topic of smoke, expect haze in the upper atmosphere today but air quality will be much better than yesterday. The long term forecast is for things to start cooling down gradually after today, so more bearable weather is on the way.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield