Another Sunny and Warm Day Thursday

Good morning!
A stronger marine layer has returned for the coast this morning, and with help of onshore flow, areas of fog have moved into the Willamette Valley. Areas of fog likely this morning, then sunshine expected for the rest of the day.
Temperatures today will be on the warmer side, but should be able to keep them out of the 90s today. A weak disturbance moves in tonight, which will help bring down afternoon high temperatures Friday and Saturday.
This will be a short-lived cool down as our strongest ridge of high pressure this summer builds into the PNW. Models are becoming confident that we will see a heat wave next week, with several days in the low to mid-90s. A couple days, Tuesday and Wednesday in particular, may flirt with the triple digits.
Have a plan to stay cool, and check in on those in need.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek