Another Warm Day With Some Valley Fog

Good morning. Temperatures will be a little hotter today as the last push of unseasonable heat results from the high pressure zone sitting just East of our area. Last night's clear skies will make way for fog this morning, especially in the lower regions of the valley. We remain in an air quality advisory until Friday at 6pm, due to smoke from both the Nakia Creek fire, and the Cedar Creek fire.
Rain starting this weekend continues to look more likely. Expect temperatures today to stay around the mid 70's for the Valley, high 70's for the Basin, and mid 60's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield