Back In the 90's, Little Change All Week

Good Morning. Today, we return to above average temperatures. A ridge is building over the PNW and pushing Southwestern heat into our area. Our skies will remain without clouds today, so the heat will have nothing restricting it from raising temps by mid morning. Additionally, the radiant sun will keep the UV index very high, so think about your skin. Temps will max out at the low 90's today but the heat will continue to build into tomorrow. The rest of the week looks consistently hot with benign conditions.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield