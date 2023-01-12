 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 20 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Balmy weather gradually comes to an end

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Several cities and towns surpassed their record highs for this time of the year.

The warm weather will be short lived, because as soon as Friday, things begin to cool off.

Look for cloudy skies and off and on rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be considerably drier, but can't rule out a pop-up shower.

Temperatures return to normal by Sunday, with highs in the 40s. Snow levels will also drop from 6,000' ft Friday to 3,000' ft Monday.

 

