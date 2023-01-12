Balmy weather gradually comes to an end

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Several cities and towns surpassed their record highs for this time of the year.
The warm weather will be short lived, because as soon as Friday, things begin to cool off.
Look for cloudy skies and off and on rain Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be considerably drier, but can't rule out a pop-up shower.
Temperatures return to normal by Sunday, with highs in the 40s. Snow levels will also drop from 6,000' ft Friday to 3,000' ft Monday.