Below Average

Good Morning. Today, low pressure will slowly exit our region. For most areas, the day will start with a partially sunny sky, but progress into mostly cloudy conditions as the late morning rolls through. The basin will have a bit more sunlight. Temps will stay in the low 70 range with low 60's at the coast. A chance of rain is present all day as low clouds will be circulating around the exiting low zone. Over the mountains, snow and rain could be possible all day as well, but chances are low.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield