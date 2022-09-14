Big cool down coming this weekend

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Onshore flow will bring morning clouds and afternoon sun the next few days.
A long wave trough dips down from Canada this weekend, which will cool us down to the 60s Saturday. The aforementioned weather feature will bring cloudy skies Saturday, and the possibility of a few showers. The rain chances will linger into Sunday too. I do expect more sunshine Sunday compared to Saturday.
The heaviest axis of rain will fall in California and Idaho, but a slight shift in the track, could bring more rain into our region.