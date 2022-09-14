 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM at
times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Big cool down coming this weekend

  • 0

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Onshore flow will bring morning clouds and afternoon sun the next few days.

A long wave trough dips down from Canada this weekend, which will cool us down to the 60s Saturday. The aforementioned weather feature will bring cloudy skies Saturday, and the possibility of a few showers. The rain chances will linger into Sunday too. I do expect more sunshine Sunday compared to Saturday.

The heaviest axis of rain will fall in California and Idaho, but a slight shift in the track, could bring more rain into our region.

 

Recommended for you