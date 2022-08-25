Big cool down this weekend

Good Thursday afternoon!
Friday will be slightly cooler, under sunny skies. Coastal regions can expect plenty of fog Friday too.
By Saturday, a weak system moves in. Previously, it appeared we had a very high chance of getting some showers. Now, forecast models have shifted the center circulation of the storm further east, which means our chances of rain will be lower. More likely than not, I'd bet my money on having a cool and cloudy Saturday along with areas of patchy drizzle.
The sun returns Sunday, but the temperatures will stay well below normal.
Next week, we warm back into the 90s under sunny skies most days.
If you are heading to the coast, your best beach days will be Sunday and Monday, because we don't anticipated much, if any fog.