Bomb Cyclone Off the Coast

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 20 to 25 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds
20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and east winds
10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7
PM PST Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 20 to 25 ft at 18 seconds and southeast winds
20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and east winds
10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7
PM PST Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Bomb Cyclone Off the Coast

  • 0

Good morning. Todays weather story will be dictated by the effects of a huge, powerful, storm that is building off of our Coast. Skies will be clear through the early morning before a layer of overcast moves in around the mid morning. Fog is a possibility in that time frame. By 10 am the Coastal storm will be close enough to produce Easterly winds. With the approach of this storm, rain showers will move through the Southwest to the Northeast of our region through the day. Rainfall will be more significant than yesterday. Tonight, the rain showers will weaken and die off, but significant wind will begin for the Coast and Southern Valley. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

Recommended for you