Bomb Cyclone Off the Coast

Good morning. Todays weather story will be dictated by the effects of a huge, powerful, storm that is building off of our Coast. Skies will be clear through the early morning before a layer of overcast moves in around the mid morning. Fog is a possibility in that time frame. By 10 am the Coastal storm will be close enough to produce Easterly winds. With the approach of this storm, rain showers will move through the Southwest to the Northeast of our region through the day. Rainfall will be more significant than yesterday. Tonight, the rain showers will weaken and die off, but significant wind will begin for the Coast and Southern Valley.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield