Brief shower possible at Ducks game

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
The same weather system which brought us rain yesterday, will continue to deliver showers. It looks like the best chance of rain will be between noon and 5 pm Saturday.
The locations most likely to see rain will be Lane, and Douglas counties.
If you're heading to the coast, Saturday is my pick of the weekend. East winds will keep the beaches a little milder, and the clouds should stay at a minimum. Sunday, on the other hand, west winds return, delivering low clouds and drizzle to the coast.
Our weather pattern returns to normal Tuesday-Friday of next week, with sunshine and milder temps.