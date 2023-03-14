Brief shower Wednesday morning, followed by decreasing clouds

A cold front will bring a brief shower or two Wednesday morning, then there will be decreasing clouds through the afternoon. The sky will clear Wednesday night, which will give way to a nice day Thursday. On Thursday, expect sunny skies, along with warm temperatures, with many of the valleys surpassing 60°F.
The day starts sunny Friday, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. The forecast models differ on whether or not we could be seeing rain this weekend. As of now, I'm taking a conservative approach, and advertising mainly dry conditions, with sun and clouds both days.
Next week, however, appears more wet than dry.