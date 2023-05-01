Briefly warmer Tuesday and Wednesday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A weak, slow moving low pressure system off the Oregon coast will deliver plenty of clouds, along with a brief shower or two Tuesday/Wednesday.
There is enough instability to trigger a thunderstorm or two for the Cascades and Coast Range, but I don't anticipate thunder or lightning in the valleys.
Rain chances will be low Tuesday-Friday, but not non-existent. The chance of rain will increase Saturday night through Monday as a new system rolls into the region.