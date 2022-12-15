Bright, sunny, and cold Friday

Good Thursday afternoon,
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Clear skies should allow the temperatures to drop down into the 20s area wide Thursday night. There will be a few spots that stick out, such as Corvallis, which may drop as low as 20°. Other areas, such as Roseburg, will stay warmer in the low 30s.
Easterly winds will keep the fog to a minimum Friday morning. Albeit, there may be a few spots in the valley/basin that see fog. Nevertheless, Friday will be a much brighter day for the valleys, and any fog that develops will burn off quickly.
Saturday will be a decent day, with increasing clouds later in the day.
Sunday/Monday will be rather dry, along with a shower or two.
Tuesday-Thursday, it appears rain chances will be higher.