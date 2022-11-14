Bright, sunny, and cold next few mornings

Good Monday evening,
High pressure will bring us a few more bright, sunny, and cold days. East winds will lead to very cold temperatures in the morning, with some areas falling as low as the middle 20s.
As the cold dense air gets trapped in the valley, it will become stagnant, and trap pollutants. The National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory until Friday due to this. At times, the air quality will deteriorate.
A "blocking high pressure" system will keep us sunny and dry through Thursday morning, then a weak system will bring increasing clouds Thursday, with little to no rainfall.
Friday and Saturday remain dry, with our next big shift in the weather pattern coming by Monday of next week at the earliest.