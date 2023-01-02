Calm and Cloudy

Happy New Year. Starting in the morning, fog is expected, but shouldn't be too dense, except for over Roseburg where visibility is already poor. The late morning and afternoon will be cloudy with light winds. Changes come around the late afternoon when light but consistent rainfall will begin and last through the whole night. The mountains will be seeing snow today above 3000 feet. Temperatures today will be around the low 40's, except for on the Coast where upwards of 45 will be possible.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield