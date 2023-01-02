 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures near freezing, there
will be spots of frost or ice on area roads. Poor visibility
will make it harder than usual to see any slick spots ahead of
you.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Pedestrians or cyclists should consider
wearing bright or reflective clothing to improve the chances of
being seen by others.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt, with gusts 30 kt.
Seas 13 to 16 ft, but 10 to 13 ft closer to shore.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Calm and Cloudy

  • 0

Happy New Year. Starting in the morning, fog is expected, but shouldn't be too dense, except for over Roseburg where visibility is already poor. The late morning and afternoon will be cloudy with light winds. Changes come around the late afternoon when light but consistent rainfall will begin and last through the whole night. The mountains will be seeing snow today above 3000 feet. Temperatures today will be around the low 40's, except for on the Coast where upwards of 45 will be possible. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield   

