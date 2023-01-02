Calm and Cloudy

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures near freezing, there will be spots of frost or ice on area roads. Poor visibility will make it harder than usual to see any slick spots ahead of you. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Pedestrians or cyclists should consider wearing bright or reflective clothing to improve the chances of being seen by others. &&