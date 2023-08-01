Calm, Warm, and Smoky

Good Morning. Today's weather setup is nearly identical to yesterday. So, the air quality advisory across Eugene, Florence, Oakridge, and Willamette Pass has been extended through Wednesday at noon. Temps todays will be slightly warmer with the Valley just touching into the 90's and the Coast nearly hitting 70. Winds will remain light, but will help to ventilate the air towards the afternoon and keep things comfortable. Once again, the Flat and Bedrock fire will be pushing smoke into the upper atmosphere, so the sky will be slightly orange.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield