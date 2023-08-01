 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Calm, Warm, and Smoky

  • 0

Good Morning. Today's weather setup is nearly identical to yesterday. So, the air quality advisory across Eugene, Florence, Oakridge, and Willamette Pass has been extended through Wednesday at noon. Temps todays will be slightly warmer with the Valley just touching into the 90's and the Coast nearly hitting 70. Winds will remain light, but will help to ventilate the air towards the afternoon and keep things comfortable. Once again, the Flat and Bedrock fire will be pushing smoke into the upper atmosphere, so the sky will be slightly orange. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

