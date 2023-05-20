Cascade T-storms shifting east

A strong, onshore wind will allow coastal morning clouds to push into the Willamette Valley on Sunday and again on Monday.
Temperatures will cool off a bit on Sunday, with highs only reaching the low 70s for the Willamette Valley. Monday looks to be even cooler with an even stronger onshore push of Marine air. Highs may only reach the upper 60s on Monday before high pressure slowly builds back into the state.
Next week is trending temperatures remaining in the 70s, however, warming to near 80 degrees on Thursday is possible at this point.
An area of low pressure is showing signs of moving into the Pacific Northwest toward the latter part of the weekend, but there is a lot of uncertainty in terms of the track and strength at this point to determine if we will have a chance of showers, or no rain at all.
Stay tuned in the days to come for the latest!