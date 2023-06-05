Cascade thunderstorms continue

Our dry stretch of weather continues for the coast and lowlands this week. T'storms will fire up each afternoon along the Cascades, which will increase the risk of fire danger.
Meanwhile, the heat will be in full force Tuesday, with highs near 90° under sunny skies.
The grass pollen is currently very high, at a 967, and the tree pollen is low at a 10. Keep in mind, the heat and wind on Tuesday will only acerbate the grass pollen.
Why has it been so dry? A strong sub-tropical high is blocking any weather systems from moving into our area. This is common in July and August, but not so much in May and June. This year, the blocking high pressure developed about six weeks earlier than usual.