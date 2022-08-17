 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Chance for Thunderstorms this Afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0

Good morning, 

Our current atmospheric set up looks eerily similar to last weeks pattern with high pressure building to our southeast and low pressure offshore of California. These two will help bring in monsoon moisture Wednesday and Thursday which will support thunderstorm activity for the higher terrain, but a few showers or a thunderstorm may leak into the valleys. 

Heat advisories are now in place for Wednesday and Thursday due to hot weather conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb well into the 90s today, and a couple spots may get close to the triple digits.  The good new out of all of this is the cloud cover that will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. 

Wildfires continue to burn, and with the threat for additional dry lightning in the foothills and Cascades, we'll be closely watching any new fire starts. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

