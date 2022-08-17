Chance for Thunderstorms this Afternoon

Good morning,
Our current atmospheric set up looks eerily similar to last weeks pattern with high pressure building to our southeast and low pressure offshore of California. These two will help bring in monsoon moisture Wednesday and Thursday which will support thunderstorm activity for the higher terrain, but a few showers or a thunderstorm may leak into the valleys.
Heat advisories are now in place for Wednesday and Thursday due to hot weather conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb well into the 90s today, and a couple spots may get close to the triple digits. The good new out of all of this is the cloud cover that will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday.
Wildfires continue to burn, and with the threat for additional dry lightning in the foothills and Cascades, we'll be closely watching any new fire starts.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek