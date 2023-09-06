Chilly Morning, Sunny Afternoon

Good Morning. As our nights begin to darken earlier, the mornings will be getting colder, and today is no exception. We are starting the day off with a chilly and cloud free day once again. However, upper level temperatures have mostly recovered from the series of fronts this last weekend, so temps will be closer to average for today. Fog isn't visible on the satellite imagery at 4am, but conditions are correct for a potential drop in visibility, so be prepared. Today is set to be another clear and sunny one with cloud free conditions lasting all day. Tomorrow could see slightly more clouds since a small low pressure zone is still aimed in our direction.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield