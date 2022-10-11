Chilly mornings and very warm afternoons rest of week

Strong northerly winds have allowed ample mixing in the lower-atmosphere, and that has allowed us to have less smoke today.
It appears that we won't have the same luxury Wednesday, and that easterly winds will bring the return of some smoke to the area.
Offshore winds are expected through Saturday, then a push of westerly winds should keep the smoke out of here Sunday-Tuesday of next week.
Let's talk long range temperatures and precipitation outlooks: We've had six 80 degree days this October, and the all-time record for 80 degree days in October is eight back in 1991. The average number of 80 degree days is one (1893-2022 averages.) With that being said, it appears a couple more 80 degree days are possible. The long range pattern keeps us dry and unseasonably warm for the next 1-2 weeks. Then by around October 25th, the models show our blocking-high collapsing, which may allow for improved rain chances.
The bottom line is that you can expect the same weather (warm and dry) through October 25th, then it appears we might see a change to a cooler, wetter scenario. Until then, keep watering the plants!
-Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud