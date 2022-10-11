 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires, mainly
Cedar Creek Fire, burning in the region, combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times
through Friday. This includes Oakridge, as well as the Eugene
Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Chilly mornings and very warm afternoons rest of week

Strong northerly winds have allowed ample mixing in the lower-atmosphere, and that has allowed us to have less smoke today.

It appears that we won't have the same luxury Wednesday, and that easterly winds will bring the return of some smoke to the area.

Offshore winds are expected through Saturday, then a push of westerly winds should keep the smoke out of here Sunday-Tuesday of next week.

Let's talk long range temperatures and precipitation outlooks: We've had six 80 degree days this October, and the all-time record for 80 degree days in October is eight back in 1991. The average number of 80 degree days is one (1893-2022 averages.) With that being said, it appears a couple more 80 degree days are possible. The long range pattern keeps us dry and unseasonably warm for the next 1-2 weeks. Then by around October 25th, the models show our blocking-high collapsing, which may allow for improved rain chances.

The bottom line is that you can expect the same weather (warm and dry) through October 25th, then it appears we might see a change to a cooler, wetter scenario. Until then, keep watering the plants!

-Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud

 

