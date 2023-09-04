Clearing conditions second half of labor day, warming temperatures this week

Cold front offshore that brought warmer temps on Saturday will push showers inland early on Monday, but clearing quickly towards midday and the rest of the day with highs near 75.
High temperatures this upcoming week will gradually warm, but only into the low-80s with skies remaining clear from high pressure. Mostly smoke-free across the region, but areas around Lookout Fire and Tyee Ridge Complex will continue to see patchy smoke and haze. Overnight lows very cool and comfortable in the 40s, even for the coast.
Weak front will briefly bring shower chances for the Oregon Coast on Wednesday with inland clouds, but a stronger cold front likely to bring back some rainfall will hold off until next Sunday. For the most part, a dry and mostly sunny week with near average temperatures.
- Holden LeCroy, meteorologist