Closer To Normal Today, Little Change Later

Good Morning. Today is going to be much more relaxing than the relentless heat that we have been subjected to this week. As of 4am, the marine layer has managed to move all the way inland towards Eugene. So, expect a cloudy morning in the Valley. Temps today will be around average with low 80's for the Valley and low 60's on the Coast. The afternoon will be sunny for everyone other than the Coast. This weekend is looking similar, so be prepared for more cloudy mornings and Coastal fog.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield