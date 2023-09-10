Cloudcover and cooler temperatures approach for the start of the week

A (mostly) dry cold front will bring cooler temps to start off next week with more cloudcover Monday and Tuesday. That being said, a chance of showers early Monday morning for the Oregon Coast. A return to sunny and warm weather by the second half of next week following Tuesday. Models are in agreement now of a heatwave by the end of the week with high temperatures near 90-degrees. That being said, it appears to be brief and cooler temperatures approach by Sunday. Models are also showing signs of a possible return to shower activity by that timeframe, but stay tuned as we get closer to next weekend. The only smoke will be localized to those around Tyee Ridge and Lookout fires. No major fire growth is expected due to moderating overnight temperatures and higher humidity, but we will have to watch activity closely leading up to Friday's heat wave.
UPDATED SUNDAY, SEPT. 10 by Holden LeCroy, KEZI meteorologist
