Cloudier, Cooler weather before temperatures moderate

A strong, onshore wind will allow coastal morning clouds to push into the Willamette Valley one more time on Monday, but will begin to back off when it comes to Tuesday.
Monday looks to be even cooler day compared to the weekend with an even stronger onshore push of Marine air. Highs may only reach the upper 60s on Monday before high pressure slowly builds back into the state, beginning on Tuesday and for now, should last until Friday at this point.
The remainder part of the week is trending temperatures remaining in the 70s thru Wednesday, then warming into the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.
An area of low pressure is showing signs of moving into the Pacific Northwest toward the latter part of the weekend, but there is a lot of uncertainty in terms of the track and strength at this point to determine if we will have a chance of showers, or no rain at all. For now, cooler temperatures are in the forecast with a few showers being possible over the weekend.
Updated by Meteorologist Oliver Smith