Clouds Again

Good Morning. Today's weather is due to a low pressure zone that has cut off of the jet stream and is securely stuck over the PNW. Its counterclockwise rotation will continue to allow for Northwest winds to push down into our area. So, low clouds will once again build up as the marine layer spreads from North to South. Expect cloud coverage from the morning into the late afternoon, especially along the Northern coastline. Today's temperatures will just be a few degrees below average, but a warming trend is still heading our way.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield