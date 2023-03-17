Clouds and sun Saturday, then chance of rain Sunday

Saturday will be our last day of spring-like weather, before a more typical winter pattern returns Sunday.
Expect a blend of sun and clouds Saturday, with the clouds getting thicker Saturday night ahead of our next weather maker.
The models show a cold front, with an associated upper-level low pressure system, sliding in Sunday evening. Most of Sunday will be dry, with a 30% chance of rain arriving after lunch time.
Next week, expect a cool, cloudy, and wet pattern Monday, Thursday, and Friday, with drier weather Tuesday and Wednesday.