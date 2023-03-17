 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clouds and sun Saturday, then chance of rain Sunday

  • 0

Saturday will be our last day of spring-like weather, before a more typical winter pattern returns Sunday.

Expect a blend of sun and clouds Saturday, with the clouds getting thicker Saturday night ahead of our next weather maker.

The models show a cold front, with an associated upper-level low pressure system, sliding in Sunday evening. Most of Sunday will be dry, with a 30% chance of rain arriving after lunch time.

Next week, expect a cool, cloudy, and wet pattern Monday, Thursday, and Friday, with drier weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

Recommended for you