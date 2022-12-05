 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in widespread dense
fog. Pockets of visibility as low as 200 feet are likely,
especially early this morning.

* WHERE...Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures were just above freezing
across most of the central and southern Willamette Valley as of
4 AM this morning. Isolated pockets of subfreezing temperatures
are likely, especially in outlying valleys Albany northward.
Drivers should be prepared for icy roads this morning in case
temperatures fall another couple of degrees.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Cyclists and pedestrians should consider
wearing bright or reflective clothing to increase the chances of
being seen by others in the dense fog.

&&

Clouds on the Ground, Few in the Sky

Good morning. 

The streets will be wet this morning because of some showers in the very early morning. These showers were the last bit precipitation for the next few days. Lingering humidity has allowed the Valley to fill with a dense fog, so visibility in these areas will be poor. Be careful. Light winds should allow the fog to settle into the afternoon. However, for areas not covered in fog, today should show relatively clear skies. Temperatures today should be around the high 30's to low 40's for the Valley, mid 40's for the Basin, and low 50's for the Coast. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

