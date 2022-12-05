Clouds on the Ground, Few in the Sky

Good morning.
The streets will be wet this morning because of some showers in the very early morning. These showers were the last bit precipitation for the next few days. Lingering humidity has allowed the Valley to fill with a dense fog, so visibility in these areas will be poor. Be careful. Light winds should allow the fog to settle into the afternoon. However, for areas not covered in fog, today should show relatively clear skies. Temperatures today should be around the high 30's to low 40's for the Valley, mid 40's for the Basin, and low 50's for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield