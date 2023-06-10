Clouds to sun on Sunday and much warmer

Sunday, expect some clouds in the morning, followed by sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be hot on Sunday, with highs in the middle 80s area wide.
This upcoming week will be dry and sunny most days. The week will begin very hot on Monday, with highs near 90°, then will turn cooler as the week goes on.
Long range forecast models keep the PNW rain free until next weekend, then there are some indications that a dip in the jet stream could bring a slight chance of rain during the June 16th-19th time frame.