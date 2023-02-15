Cloudy and cold Thursday then sunshine returns Friday

Clouds roll into the area Thursday, but most of you stay dry, with the exception of a pop-up shower.
High pressure settles in Saturday, bringing another nice day, with sunshine.
Temperatures will stay below normal through the rest of the week, then we see a slight warm up this weekend.
We stay dry until Monday, then things turn very wet through next week.
Monday and Tuesday, we see plain rain, then snow levels drop down to 1,000' Wednesday, bringing some snow to lower elevations. We will monitor the storm track and magnitude of this system, as both will be key players in deciding whether or not the valleys could see snow.