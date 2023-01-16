Cloudy and cold Tuesday, with rain arriving late

After an enjoyable day of sunshine Monday, the clouds return, along with rain for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Tuesday will be cloudy, but dry for most of the day. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday night. The meat and potatoes of the system arrive Wednesday morning. As of now, this appears to be our last big rain producer before a prolonged stretch of dry weather.
Computer models estimate about 0.50" of rain will fall in the valleys, with 0.75-1.00" along the coast. Snow levels drop to 3,500' ft, which means 3-6" of snow will fall Wednesday for Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.
After that, a dry (but foggy), Thursday is expected. Forecast models show a promising outlook for sunshine on Friday.