Cloudy and cold Tuesday, with rain arriving late

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt increasing to 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt Tuesday afternoon expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&