...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to
15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt increasing to 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt Tuesday afternoon expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Cloudy and cold Tuesday, with rain arriving late

After an enjoyable day of sunshine Monday, the clouds return, along with rain for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy, but dry for most of the day. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday night. The meat and potatoes of the system arrive Wednesday morning. As of now, this appears to be our last big rain producer before a prolonged stretch of dry weather.

Computer models estimate about 0.50" of rain will fall in the valleys, with 0.75-1.00" along the coast. Snow levels drop to 3,500' ft, which means 3-6" of snow will fall Wednesday for Santiam Pass and Willamette Pass.

After that, a dry (but foggy), Thursday is expected. Forecast models show a promising outlook for sunshine on Friday.

 

