Cloudy and mild Saturday then rain moves in Sunday

Here's a quick breakdown of your weekend forecast:
It appears Saturday will be cloudy, warm, and dry. There will be a slight chance of drizzle along the coast. A cold front slides in Sunday, which means rain will develop throughout the day. Showers arrive to the coast in the morning, and then push into the valleys by early afternoon.
Behind the front, cold northwesterly winds will bring the temperatures down to the lower 50s Monday through Wednesday. Rain chances will be quite high starting Sunday and continuing through Thursday.
There's little to no hope for true spring-like weather over the next week, however, forecast models hint at a pattern change 7-10 days out, which could mean warmer days are ahead in the not too distant future.