Cloudy and Mild

Good Morning. Today is starting off with moisture streaming into the upper atmosphere from a broad low pressure zone to our East. So, high clouds will be overhead for the majority of the day. On the Coast, building humidity will be forcing lots of fog into the area in addition to the high clouds. Despite the cloud coverage, temps today will be close to average or slightly below. Winds will be average today, with a small rise into the afternoon. The rest of this week is looking active with a small rain chance on Thursday, and high heat returning this weekend.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield