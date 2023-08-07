 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Cloudy and Mild

  • 0

Good Morning. Today is starting off with moisture streaming into the upper atmosphere from a broad low pressure zone to our East. So, high clouds will be overhead for the majority of the day. On the Coast, building humidity will be forcing lots of fog into the area in addition to the high clouds. Despite the cloud coverage, temps today will be close to average or slightly below. Winds will be average today, with a small rise into the afternoon. The rest of this week is looking active with a small rain chance on Thursday, and high heat returning this weekend.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

