 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.oregonsmoke.org
www.lrapa.org

Cloudy, Clearing Smoke, Avg Temps

  • 0

Good Morning. Air quality is starting off poor today, but the conditions that pulled smoke into the area over the weekend will be unraveling from this morning onward. So, today's air quality will be gradually improving. Hurricane Hillary's runoff is bringing low pressure and moisture into Eastern Oregon. We will be getting just the Western most edge of that today. So, overcast, cloudy skies will be a common feature today with onshore flow. Because of the clouds, smoke, and marine influence, temps today will fall into average or just below. Low 80's for the inland areas, and high 60's on the Coast. Low pressure influence to our East will be lasting through Wednesday, so temps are looking similar until at least then. The back half of the week could see another warmup. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield    

Recommended for you