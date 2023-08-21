Cloudy, Clearing Smoke, Avg Temps

Good Morning. Air quality is starting off poor today, but the conditions that pulled smoke into the area over the weekend will be unraveling from this morning onward. So, today's air quality will be gradually improving. Hurricane Hillary's runoff is bringing low pressure and moisture into Eastern Oregon. We will be getting just the Western most edge of that today. So, overcast, cloudy skies will be a common feature today with onshore flow. Because of the clouds, smoke, and marine influence, temps today will fall into average or just below. Low 80's for the inland areas, and high 60's on the Coast. Low pressure influence to our East will be lasting through Wednesday, so temps are looking similar until at least then. The back half of the week could see another warmup.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield