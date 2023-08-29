Cloudy Coldfront, More Rain To Come

Good Morning. Last night, a cold front arrived over our area, so today's temps will be lower than Monday. Expect mid to high 70's, with just about 70 on the Coast. With the movement of our most recent low pressure zone, onshore flow strengthened last night and has allowed the marine layer to be pulled way inland this morning. Much like yesterday, it will stay put and bring grey skies with little direct sunlight. Drizzle is possible for most areas today, but any precipitation will be lite. Much more formidable rainfall is still set to begin tomorrow afternoon. Air quality today will be significantly better, and that will be the case through the rest of the week. Notably, Roseburg hit 376 AQI yesterday and is sitting at just 79 as of 4am.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield