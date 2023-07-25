Cloudy First Half, Average Afternoon

Good Morning. Today is starting with the dissipation of cold air from yesterday's front, so you might be greeted by some light drizzle if you are an extra early riser. Low clouds will linger through the morning and into the early afternoon as things heat up. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with more average temperatures. Mid 80's inland with high 60's on the Coast. Wildfire conditions are looking good today from the added low level humidity today associated with the passage of yesterday's cold front. The Bedrock Fire continues to burn, but smoke should stay to the East of our area making for poor air quality over the cascades.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield