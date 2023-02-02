Cloudy Friday along with a few showers

Good evening,
12 out of the last 15 days have been dry, but this will quickly change as a cold front rolls through the area.
Satellite and radar is showing a disorganized cluster of showers off the Oregon coast. This will push inland after midnight tonight.
This cold front will weaken drastically over the next 12 hours, therefore, I'm expecting minimum rainfall (less than tenth of an inch), out of this next storm.
Our next storm on Saturday night will be a bit stronger, and will likely bring upwards of a quarter to half an inch of rain, along with 6-12"+ of snow to the Cascades.
Traveling through the passes on Sunday will be difficult at times.
Next week begins quiet, then things pickup by Wednesday and Thursday with our next storm.