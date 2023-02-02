Cloudy Friday along with a few showers

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 11 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Cloudy Friday along with a few showers

Good evening,

12 out of the last 15 days have been dry, but this will quickly change as a cold front rolls through the area.

Satellite and radar is showing a disorganized cluster of showers off the Oregon coast. This will push inland after midnight tonight.

This cold front will weaken drastically over the next 12 hours, therefore, I'm expecting minimum rainfall (less than tenth of an inch), out of this next storm.

Our next storm on Saturday night will be a bit stronger, and will likely bring upwards of a quarter to half an inch of rain, along with 6-12"+ of snow to the Cascades.

Traveling through the passes on Sunday will be difficult at times.

Next week begins quiet, then things pickup by Wednesday and Thursday with our next storm.

 

Recommended for you