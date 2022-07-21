Cloudy Friday morning with afternoon sun

I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
The hottest time of year arrives the last week of July and lasts through the first week of August (Based on 130 years of climate records). It looks like extreme heat will arrive just in time for the aforementioned time period.
Temperatures cool off a lot Friday, due to increased cloud cover, however they warm up as we head into the weekend.
Next week, high pressure strengthens, leading to extreme heat.
Temperatures will be close to 100° every single day, beginning Monday and lasting through NEXT weekend.
According to ODF, the Willamette Valley has low fire danger currently, but the Umpqua Basin has a moderate fire danger. Once you head out to the Deschutes National Forecast, the fire danger jumps to High.