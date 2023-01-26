Cloudy Friday with light snow in the mountain regions

There have been some key changes to the forecast over the last 12 hours.
* Wintry mix Sat night/Sun morning looks less likely, but flurries are still possible.
* Two days of very cold air is expected Monday and Tuesday.
* Bright and sunny skies is likely Sunday afternoon and Monday.
Short term: Thursday night into Friday, a weak cold front will reinforce clouds for everyone, including the coast. Then some light drizzle is possible Friday with 1-3" of snow for the Cascades with snow levels dropping to 3,500' ft.
Another system rolls through Saturday into Sunday. This system won't produce a lot of rainfall, but will bring a lot of cold air in. The timing of the arrival of the cold air and moisture is crucial for forecasting wintry precipitation. Current forecast models show the moisture leaves around midnight Sat night/Sun AM. The cold air arrives a few hours later. Most of us will miss the opportunity of snow by just a few hours. There may be some residual moisture that could bring a snow flurry or two Sunday morning, but that's it.
High pressure will give us a sunny and breezy Sunday and Monday, with nightly lows dropping down to the upper teens and twenties.