...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

Cloudy Friday with light snow in the mountain regions

There have been some key changes to the forecast over the last 12 hours.

* Wintry mix Sat night/Sun morning looks less likely, but flurries are still possible.

* Two days of very cold air is expected Monday and Tuesday.

* Bright and sunny skies is likely Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Short term: Thursday night into Friday, a weak cold front will reinforce clouds for everyone, including the coast. Then some light drizzle is possible Friday with 1-3" of snow for the Cascades with snow levels dropping to 3,500' ft. 

Another system rolls through Saturday into Sunday. This system won't produce a lot of rainfall, but will bring a lot of cold air in. The timing of the arrival of the cold air and moisture is crucial for forecasting wintry precipitation. Current forecast models show the moisture leaves around midnight Sat night/Sun AM. The cold air arrives a few hours later. Most of us will miss the opportunity of snow by just a few hours. There may be some residual moisture that could bring a snow flurry or two Sunday morning, but that's it.

High pressure will give us a sunny and breezy Sunday and Monday, with nightly lows dropping down to the upper teens and twenties.

 

