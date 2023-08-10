Cloudy Morning, Relaxing Day

Good Morning. Today we transition from a quick bit of low pressure into a massive and imposing ridge. The exiting low pressure is pulling onshore winds into the area this morning so we can expect another cloudy start to the day. As usual, clouds will break around 1pm and reveal a brilliant sky. Today's ridge starts to build towards the afternoon and will set the pace for an unrelenting heat wave arriving on Sunday. Temps will be close to average for today but will constantly rise through next Wednesday bringing several consecutive triple digit days.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield