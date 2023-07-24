Cloudy start to Tuesday, sunny and warm finish

Cold front that passed through brought some showers for Corvallis and Albany, but mostly dry for everyone else. Another shot of light rain Tuesday morning.
Clouds and any signs of moisture will dissipate throughout the week as high pressure builds back into the region with sunny skies. Fortunately, low pressure remains offshore regulating high temperatures in the 80s through the weekend.
Fire conditions decline following the cold front and drier conditions and breezy afternoon winds move in. That being said, cooler temperatures will help. Smoke expected to continue for the eastside into Bend and Redmond.
Holden LeCroy, Meteorologist
@Holden_Wx