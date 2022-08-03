Cloudy Thursday morning, and much cooler

Good evening, I'M KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A northwest wind will keep our skies blue and our air quality great.
The lightning threat is gone, which is good news, however, there are still several fires burning as a result of the lightning.
Our weather will be characterized by sunny skies and cooler temps over the next few days. Onshore flow will bring clouds into the valleys Thursday morning, and then those clouds will burn off later in the day.
Temperatures heat up again this weekend, with many areas reaching the middle and upper 90s.