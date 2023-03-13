Cloudy with a slight chance of rain Tuesday

Good evening, I'm KEZI 9 news Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
We saw several rounds of heavy rain Monday, but things will taper off quickly overnight tonight.
Another system nears us tomorrow, however, forecast models keep trending it further and further southeast of us. Right now, we get plenty of clouds Tuesday, but 90% of the rain will miss our area. The best chance of rain Tuesday will be along the Oregon coast and down in the Umpqua Basin.
The sun will return to some extent on Wednesday, with a pop-up shower or two, then high pressure delivers a nice sunny day Thursday.
The clouds increase Friday afternoon, with a slight chance of rain returning Friday night into Saturday.