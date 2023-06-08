Good Morning. Today will be an interesting one. Yesterday's heat was retained so we are starting out with yet another warm morning. However, onshore flow is extremely robust this morning. So, cloud coverage will be heavy as the sun rises. The marine layer will move far inland today and will linger. Similarly to yesterday, high clouds will replace the low clouds right as they begin to dissipate. Once again, instability will produce high thunderstorm chances over the mountains this afternoon. Temps today will be lower, but still slightly over average. Mid 70's inland with 61 on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield