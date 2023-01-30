Cold and Clear

Good Morning. This morning, every area in our region is below freezing. Luckily, the atmosphere is bone dry, so frost won't be an issue. Today, the sun will be bright and shiny. There won't be a cloud in the sky until nightfall. Temperatures will quickly start to rise as the sun begins to warm the ground. Winds will be light or nonexistent today, everywhere except for in the Cascades, where the wind chill is in the negatives. Expect temperatures today to hit the low to mid 40's today for the Valley, and approach the 50 degree mark for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield