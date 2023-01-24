Cold and cloudy inland and sunny along coast

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Look for cold and foggy weather in the valleys the next few mornings with sunshine along the coast and mountains.
A a series of weak cold fronts will slide through beginning Friday, and lasting through Sunday. This cold fronts will bring bring a slight chance of rain Fri-Sun along with a significant cool down.
Snow-levels will drop down from 4,500' ft Friday to 500' ft Sunday night, which will increase the odds of low elevation snow.
Our storms will originate from Canada, and these storms are moisture starved, therefore, I wouldn't place my bets on a high chance of lowland snowfall, however, it's something worth mentioning and we will continue to pay close attention to the details.
Regardless, you can expect a much colder weather pattern next week, with morning lows in the upper teens to lower 20s and daytime highs in the 30s.