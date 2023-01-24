 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality, mainly below 1500 feet
elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 ft at 17 seconds and north winds 5 to 10
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Cold and cloudy inland and sunny along coast

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Look for cold and foggy weather in the valleys the next few mornings with sunshine along the coast and mountains.

A a series of weak cold fronts will slide through beginning Friday, and lasting through Sunday. This cold fronts will bring bring a slight chance of rain Fri-Sun along with a significant cool down.

Snow-levels will drop down from 4,500'  ft Friday to 500' ft Sunday night, which will increase the odds of low elevation snow.

Our storms will originate from Canada, and these storms are moisture starved, therefore, I wouldn't place my bets on a high chance of lowland snowfall, however, it's something worth mentioning and we will continue to pay close attention to the details.

Regardless, you can expect a much colder weather pattern next week, with morning lows in the upper teens to lower 20s and daytime highs in the 30s.

 

