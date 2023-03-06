Cold and dreary next few days

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Scattered showers are in the forecast the next couple days along with a few sun breaks.
Total precipitation amounts through Wednesday will remain under 0.50" for the valleys and under 0.75" for the coast.
A more robust system swings through the region Thursday night through the day Friday, bringing upwards of 1.00" of rain to the lowlands and over 2.00" along the coast.
Generally speaking, temperatures remain cold by March standards through the week, with a slight warm up by the weekend.