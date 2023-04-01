Expect a cold and showery Sunday and Monday, with temperatures well below average.
A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for elevations above 1,500' ft where accumulating snow is likely over the next 24 hours.
An additional 8-16" of snow is possible for the Cascade passes Sunday into Monday.
The showery pattern will linger into Tuesday, then we finally see a pattern change towards the middle of the work week.
High pressure will deliver more sunshine and milder temperatures late next week. In fact, forecast models suggest we may reach the lower to middle 70s by the April 8-10th timeframe.